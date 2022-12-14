Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Position Lifted by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 246.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 12.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,199,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,063 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $37,626,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 135.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,519,000 after acquiring an additional 340,300 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in Spotify Technology by 18.9% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,532,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,778,000 after acquiring an additional 243,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after acquiring an additional 241,026 shares in the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.72.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $80.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 1.71. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $247.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.25.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology



Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

