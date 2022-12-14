Prelude Capital Management LLC Invests $1.45 Million in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,293 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,856,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,567,000 after purchasing an additional 985,739 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,098,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,949,000 after purchasing an additional 931,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,069,000 after purchasing an additional 890,236 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,181,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,680,000 after acquiring an additional 469,994 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,469,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.89.

Shares of PB stock opened at $69.79 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.69 and a 1 year high of $80.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average is $71.55.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 43.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

