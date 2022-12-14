Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 13,408 Shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,408 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HH&L Acquisition were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HHLA. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,806,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in HH&L Acquisition by 54.7% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 609,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 215,325 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,958,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,376,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,224,000. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Get HH&L Acquisition alerts:

HH&L Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of HHLA opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. HH&L Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.12 million, a PE ratio of 45.77 and a beta of -0.01.

HH&L Acquisition Profile

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HH&L Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HH&L Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.