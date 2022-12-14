Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,017 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 25.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 56.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,117 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 59,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth $379,000. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on VOD. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 155 ($1.90) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.76) to GBX 215 ($2.64) in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.4483 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.6%. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

