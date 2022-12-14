MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 715.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM stock opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $49.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.04.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,003,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,003,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $215,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,562. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

