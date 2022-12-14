Prelude Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,068 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,041 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of QCR worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of QCR by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in QCR during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCRH. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of QCR to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of QCR to $64.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.23 and a 12 month high of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

In other news, CEO John H. Anderson acquired 1,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.53 per share, for a total transaction of $52,947.57. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,262.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John H. Anderson bought 1,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.53 per share, for a total transaction of $52,947.57. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,262.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brent R. Cobb bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,538.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,687 shares of company stock worth $475,234 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

