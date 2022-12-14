ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) CFO Justin D. Benincasa Sells 4,000 Shares

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 4,000 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $181,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,994.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ATN International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. ATN International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.27 million, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $182.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.38 million. On average, analysts expect that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATN International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.66%.

ATNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATN International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATN International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 23,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in ATN International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in ATN International by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in ATN International by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.