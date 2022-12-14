Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys 2,750 Shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Forum Merger IV were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMIV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Forum Merger IV by 4,502.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in Forum Merger IV by 399.6% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 716,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after buying an additional 572,985 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Forum Merger IV by 75.0% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Forum Merger IV by 599.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 299,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Forum Merger IV by 14.5% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,319,000 after buying an additional 288,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMIV opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Forum Merger IV Co. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85.

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

