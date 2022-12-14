Insider Selling: Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Director Sells 50,688 Shares of Stock

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.12, for a total value of 208,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rocket Lab USA Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at 4.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of 4.67. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of 3.53 and a 52-week high of 13.14.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.07. The business had revenue of 63.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 62.79 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 51.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 110.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 97,880 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 51,301 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter worth approximately $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $6.50 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen upgraded Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 11.61.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Stories

