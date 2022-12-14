Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Director Susan P. Kennedy Purchases 75,000 Shares

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) Director Susan P. Kennedy acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,609. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cadiz Stock Performance

Shares of CDZI opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $113.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Cadiz Inc. has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $5.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadiz

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDZI. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadiz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz during the second quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Cadiz during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cadiz in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cadiz during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cadiz Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cadiz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

