Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Director Susan P. Kennedy Acquires 75,000 Shares

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Rating) Director Susan P. Kennedy acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,950 shares in the company, valued at $168,609. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cadiz Stock Performance

CDZIP opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Cadiz Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $19.18.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

