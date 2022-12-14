Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 680.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $628.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $509.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $817.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

ASML Dividend Announcement

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 70.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.1393 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($857.89) to €615.00 ($647.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($684.21) to €700.00 ($736.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.46.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.