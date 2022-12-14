Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Director Sharp Laura Ingle Sells 2,000 Shares

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.71, for a total transaction of $201,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ingles Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $100.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.64. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.63 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.15.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 23.63%.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingles Markets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 1.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 50.1% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $677,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Further Reading

