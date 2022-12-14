uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta Sells 6,648 Shares

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,648 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $149,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,268,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

uniQure stock opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22. uniQure has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 9.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $911,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in uniQure by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 107.7% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 353,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 183,106 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on QURE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

