Keith E. Creel Sells 1,629 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Stock

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.62, for a total transaction of C$175,307.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at C$7,851,721.73.

Keith E. Creel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

On Thursday, November 10th, Keith E. Creel sold 1,630 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.75, for a total transaction of C$169,118.10.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 0.1 %

TSE CP opened at C$108.26 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of C$86.12 and a 12 month high of C$111.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$102.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$98.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of C$100.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.59.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$108.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$79.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$102.36.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.