Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Reshma P. Shetty Sells 98,606 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 98,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $181,435.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,415,084 shares in the company, valued at $35,723,754.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a current ratio of 11.71. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $11.66.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,241,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after acquiring an additional 291,106 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,856,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 20,635 shares in the last quarter. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.