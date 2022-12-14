Prelude Capital Management LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 97,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Alexander & Baldwin at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALEX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 11.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter worth $672,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 5.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 1.31.

ALEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

