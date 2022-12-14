Verition Fund Management LLC Has $8.15 Million Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.07% of Carlisle Companies worth $8,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,818,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 612.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 200,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,890,000 after acquiring an additional 172,547 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,205,000 after acquiring an additional 108,303 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 483.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after acquiring an additional 79,222 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $253.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $211.06 and a one year high of $318.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

