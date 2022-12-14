Verition Fund Management LLC Has $8.70 Million Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159,695 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $8,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,465,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,088,000 after buying an additional 278,300 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $604,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,205,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 6,722,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,824,697.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JEF. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $41.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 10.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Stories

