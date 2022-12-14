Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 692 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $4,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,128,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,027,514.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 547,300 shares of company stock worth $20,671,759 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.2 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on KDP. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

