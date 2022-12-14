Verition Fund Management LLC Has $9.41 Million Position in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Rating) by 140.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 963,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563,750 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 3.49% of bleuacacia worth $9,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLEU. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia during the first quarter worth about $4,381,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia during the first quarter worth about $4,092,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia during the first quarter worth about $6,814,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia during the first quarter worth about $7,788,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

bleuacacia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLEU opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. bleuacacia ltd has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85.

bleuacacia Profile

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

