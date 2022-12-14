Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 946 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $223,123.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,742,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,537,698.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $233.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.06 and a beta of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 6.66%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.3% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Morningstar by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Morningstar by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

