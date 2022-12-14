Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,274 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 24.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of SF opened at $60.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

