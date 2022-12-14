The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 212,597 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.72.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

