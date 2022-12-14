Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 88,590 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,590 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Floor & Decor worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 40.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of FND stock opened at $78.61 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $132.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FND. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.20.

Floor & Decor Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

