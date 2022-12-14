Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,942 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 194,200.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 215.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $93.18 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.18.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

