Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 191,410 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 1,133.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 191,410 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Ciena worth $9,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Ciena by 5,312.5% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 236.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ciena to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.65.

Insider Activity

Ciena Price Performance

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $42,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $42,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,287.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,208 shares of company stock worth $1,638,731. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.35. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.