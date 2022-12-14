Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 445,855 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,203,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,855 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Alamos Gold worth $8,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. King Wealth bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 1.2 %

AGI opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 125.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 125.02%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

