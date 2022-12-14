Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,077 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Centene by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $83.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNC. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.41.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

