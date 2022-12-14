Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,953 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,219,000 after buying an additional 3,999,744 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,058,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,317,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,334,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,326,000 after purchasing an additional 992,846 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,328,000.

SHV opened at $110.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.93 and its 200-day moving average is $110.00. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.75 and a 52-week high of $110.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

