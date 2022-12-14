Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Insider Minerals Operating Dorchester Acquires 7,500 Shares

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 43,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,990.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Minerals Operating Dorchester also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

On Friday, December 9th, Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 7,500 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.92 per share, for a total transaction of $209,400.00.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 20,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.59 per share, with a total value of $571,800.00.

Dorchester Minerals Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DMLP opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $32.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.02. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $1.135 dividend. This represents a $4.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.15%. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMLP. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 34,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 24,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorchester Minerals

(Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.