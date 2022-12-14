Verition Fund Management LLC Has $8.96 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,189 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Masco by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Masco by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,837 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of Masco stock opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAS. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Masco to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Masco to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

