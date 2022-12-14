TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP Miriam Provost Sells 3,613 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) VP Miriam Provost sold 3,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $213,167.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,969 shares in the company, valued at $765,171. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of TMDX opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.02. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 1.61.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 58.78% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. The firm had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 643.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

