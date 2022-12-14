Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 128.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,803 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,012 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $8,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth about $677,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,946,000 after buying an additional 90,271 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $308,215.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,554.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $86,342.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,189.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $308,215.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,554.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,654 shares of company stock worth $2,144,657. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Maximus Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMS shares. TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Maximus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $81.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.40.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.38. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

