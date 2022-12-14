Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Paul Martin Mendes Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Paul Martin Mendes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.25, for a total value of C$231,750.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$76.54 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$48.42 and a 12-month high of C$88.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$84.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$78.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$73.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$96.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$85.42.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.