Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,378 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,896,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,333,000 after buying an additional 274,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,625,000 after purchasing an additional 103,470 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,866,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,261 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,092,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,864,000 after purchasing an additional 78,238 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,541,000 after purchasing an additional 449,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $56,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,245.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,266 shares of company stock worth $1,142,400. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

IRM opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.