Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Insider Dian C. Taylor Sells 4,768 Shares

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) insider Dian C. Taylor sold 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $265,005.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,067.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Artesian Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $55.10 on Wednesday. Artesian Resources Co. has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $60.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average of $51.68. The company has a market capitalization of $522.95 million, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $26.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Artesian Resources

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.2784 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARTNA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the third quarter worth $43,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth $48,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the second quarter worth $54,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 5,178.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the second quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Artesian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.