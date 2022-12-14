Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Insider Pamela Esposito Sells 15,000 Shares

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) insider Pamela Esposito sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,932.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Replimune Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 16.12 and a quick ratio of 16.12. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $30.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REPL. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Replimune Group to $43.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

Replimune Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $834,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 15,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

