Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Insider Pamela Esposito Sells 15,000 Shares

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) insider Pamela Esposito sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,932.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 16.12 and a quick ratio of 16.12. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $30.89.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REPL. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Replimune Group to $43.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.
Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.
