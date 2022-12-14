Insider Selling: Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,294.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Saleel Awsare also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Saleel Awsare sold 1,822 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total value of $194,188.76.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $103.67 on Wednesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.13 and a 12-month high of $296.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.00 and its 200-day moving average is $115.15.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.70. Synaptics had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Synaptics by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

