Insider Selling: Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNAGet Rating) insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,294.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Saleel Awsare also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 11th, Saleel Awsare sold 1,822 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total value of $194,188.76.

Synaptics Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $103.67 on Wednesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.13 and a 12-month high of $296.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.00 and its 200-day moving average is $115.15.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.70. Synaptics had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Synaptics by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

