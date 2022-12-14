Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Insider Derek Harmer Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) insider Derek Harmer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,446.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Accel Entertainment Stock Up 0.4 %
ACEL opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $724.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.17.
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.85% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $266.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accel Entertainment
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.