Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Insider Derek Harmer Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) insider Derek Harmer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,446.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Accel Entertainment Stock Up 0.4 %

ACEL opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $724.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.85% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $266.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

