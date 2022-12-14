USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Insider Sells $281,829.50 in Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) insider Eric D. Long sold 14,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $281,829.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,941. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

USA Compression Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE USAC opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $20.40.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -874.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners

Several research analysts recently commented on USAC shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on USA Compression Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 22.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.