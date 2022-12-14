WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,903 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Walmart by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 698,877 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,970,000 after purchasing an additional 79,167 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in Walmart by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 32,899 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,817,611 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,315,206,000 after purchasing an additional 171,950 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 7,999.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 12,635 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 204,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $29,968,017.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,604,991 shares in the company, valued at $40,023,864,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 204,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $29,968,017.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,604,991 shares in the company, valued at $40,023,864,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,184,546 shares of company stock valued at $924,081,520 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $147.49 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $397.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.76 and a 200-day moving average of $133.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.26.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

