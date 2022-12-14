Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) EVP Kenneth S. Wilson Sells 5,000 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $358,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 347,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,925,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of JBL opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $73.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.33. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.63%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Jabil in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Jabil by 246.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 197,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 140,372 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth $1,275,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Jabil by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

