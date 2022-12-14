WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average is $45.23. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.

