Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer Sells C$305,253.99 in Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.33, for a total value of C$305,253.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,174 shares in the company, valued at C$670,801.56.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

TSE:PPL opened at C$47.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$26.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.08. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of C$37.07 and a twelve month high of C$53.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.53.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Pembina Pipeline

A number of research firms recently commented on PPL. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CSFB downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.86.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

