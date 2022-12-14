Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer Sells C$305,253.99 in Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.33, for a total value of C$305,253.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,174 shares in the company, valued at C$670,801.56.
Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance
TSE:PPL opened at C$47.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$26.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.08. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of C$37.07 and a twelve month high of C$53.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.53.
Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 52.55%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Pembina Pipeline
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.
Featured Articles
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.