Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) President Gregory Tomb Sells 3,752 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $74.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.81 and a 200 day moving average of $91.60. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.33. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.88 and a 12-month high of $205.22.
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on ZM shares. UBS Group set a $83.00 price objective on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.86.
Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.
