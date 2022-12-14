Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) President Gregory Tomb Sells 3,752 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $74.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.81 and a 200 day moving average of $91.60. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.33. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.88 and a 12-month high of $205.22.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,562,000 after purchasing an additional 200,864 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,004,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,911,000 after purchasing an additional 256,934 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZM shares. UBS Group set a $83.00 price objective on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

