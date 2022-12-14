Insider Buying: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) CEO Acquires 19,675 Shares of Stock

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) CEO Michael Johnson bought 19,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $249,675.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 275,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,536.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Herbalife Nutrition Price Performance

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.94.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Herbalife Nutrition

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 87.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 61.1% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 59.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 102.4% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HLF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.