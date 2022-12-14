WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 19,482 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA ERTH opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.11. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $67.75.
