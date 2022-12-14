Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) CEO Eric M. Sprink Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,967,592.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CCB opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average is $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $54.53. The stock has a market cap of $658.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $83.58 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCB. Hovde Group raised their price objective on Coastal Financial to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on Coastal Financial to $54.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Coastal Financial in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Coastal Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 367.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 75,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

