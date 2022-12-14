Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider George A. Eldridge Sells 10,000 Shares

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) insider George A. Eldridge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,960 shares in the company, valued at $58,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Down 13.8 %

Shares of AVTE opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $30.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11. The firm has a market cap of $641.98 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Aerovate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. BTIG Research raised Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 34.7% in the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,330,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,643,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,615,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,786,000 after acquiring an additional 23,569 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.9% in the third quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 959,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 41.2% in the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 833,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after acquiring an additional 243,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

